  Cabinet Decides Not To Open Children's Recreation Camps Until July 1
16 June 2020, Tuesday
Cabinet Decides Not To Open Children's Recreation Camps Until July 1

The State commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies, chaired by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, decided not to open children's recreation camps until July 1.

The press service of the government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies at its extraordinary meeting held today, June 16, chaired by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, decided that it would be inappropriate to open children's recreation camps earlier than July 1 of this year," the statement reads.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov noted that despite the need to rehabilitate more than 1.2 million children this summer, most of whom are representatives of welfare beneficiaries, the situation with COVID-19 remains quite tense.

Also, according to him, children will come to children's camps from different regions in which there is a different epidemiological situation.

This may contribute to the spread of coronavirus between the regions of Ukraine.

The statement notes that the government does not rule out the decision to open camps starting July 1, but not earlier.

Also, June 22 will be an additional date when it will be possible to decide on the possible opening of children's camps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal doubts the advisability of opening children's camps in 2020.

