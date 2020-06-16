subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • Zelenskyy Sues Artist Poyarkov For Threats Against Him
16 June 2020, Tuesday, 18:50 4
Politics 2020-06-16T18:52:01+03:00
Zelenskyy Sues Artist Poyarkov For Threats Against Him

Даша Зубкова
court, President, threats, violence, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, artist, Serhii Poyarkov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sued artist Serhii Poyarkov for threats of violence against him.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider this case on June 30.

The court session will begin at 1:30 p.m.

According to media reports, Poyarkov deeply insulted Zelenskyy on the Priamyi television channel for half an hour at the end of 2019.

Poyarkov called Zelenskyy “a little green schmuck” and other unflattering epithets.

He also insulted the president’s family, calling his father "dumb."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation earlier served military volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul) with notification of suspicion of making threats against President Zelenskyy.

First Lady Zelenska Hospitalized Over Covid-19
