  • Cabinet To Initiate Increase Of Fines For Failure To Wear Masks In Premises And Public Transport
16 June 2020, Tuesday, 18:48 5
Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers intends to initiate increase of the fines for failure to wear masks in premises and public transport.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These issues – observance of social distancing and the mask regime – need to be explained to people. We are ready to reconsider the issue of wearing masks on the street, but masks in premises will remain relevant for a long time. Therefore, we plan to raise the issue of increasing the administrative responsibility for non-compliance with the mask regime in premises and public transport at a government meeting and in the parliament," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

Addressing regional governors, the prime minister emphasized that it is very important to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control, especially given the fact that the society unfortunately perceives the relaxation of the quarantine as abolition of the quarantine.

Shmyhal also said that the government has thus far seen an insignificant increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the parliament introduced a fine of up to UAH 170,000 for violation of quarantine rules and imprisonment for 5-8 years if such a violation results in the death of people.

