OPG Asks Court To Arrest Poroshenko With UAH 10 Million Bail

The Office of Prosecutor General has asked the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to select a preventive measure for former president Petro Poroshenko in the form of detention with an alternative of a bail of UAH 10 million.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this at the Office of Prosecutor General.

“Arrest and bail of UAH 10 million,” the OPG said.

The application will be considered on June 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OPG informed Poroshenko about the suspicion of incitement of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, which led to the illegal appointment of Serhii Semochko as first deputy of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

First Lady Zelenska Hospitalized Over Covid-19
