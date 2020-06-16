subscribe to newsletter
Ivano-Frankivsk Region Strengthens Quarantine Restrictions

Ivano-Frankivsk region has strengthened quarantine restrictions.

The press service of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the extraordinary meeting of the Regional Commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, they decided: to suspend the work of physical education and sports facilities, gyms, fitness centers, suspend the activities of cultural institutions, including with the reception of visitors by decision of the owner (management body), including cultural events, provided that no more than one person stays in 5 square meters of the area of ​​the premises where the event is held," the statement reads.

At the same time, religious events are allowed provided that no more than one person stays in 10 square meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of June 16, 1,809 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

First Lady Zelenska Hospitalized Over Covid-19
