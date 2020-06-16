subscribe to newsletter
  Court Will Consider Administrative Protocol Against Zelenskyy On June 19 For Violation Of Quarantine When Visiting Cafe, He Faces Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000
16 June 2020, Tuesday, 13:43 18
Politics 2020-06-16T18:58:04+03:00
Court Will Consider Administrative Protocol Against Zelenskyy On June 19 For Violation Of Quarantine When Visiting Cafe, He Faces Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000

Даша Зубкова
court, President, fine, administrative protocol, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, violation of quarantine, Khmelnytskyi region

On June 19, the Khmelnytskyi City District Court will consider an administrative protocol against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for violating the quarantine rules due to a visit to a cafe during a working visit to Khmelnytskyi region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the court.

The meeting will begin at 09:00 a.m.

Zelenskyy is charged with an administrative offense under Article 44-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

He faces a fine from 2,000 to 10,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, that is, from UAH 34,000 to UAH 170,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police drew up the administrative protocols about the violation of the quarantine by Zelenskyy and his team members due to a visit to the cafe on June 3 during a trip to Khmelnytskyi region.

