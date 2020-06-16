subscribe to newsletter
  • First Lady Zelenska Hospitalized Over Covid-19
16 June 2020, Tuesday, 10:55 20
First Lady Zelenska Hospitalized Over Covid-19

First Lady Olena Zelenska has been hospitalized over the coronavirus infection Covid-19.

This follows from a report by the Presidential Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last week, she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"For now, Olena Zelenska’s diagnosis is Covid-19. Moderately severe bilateral multisegmental pneumonia. No artificial lung ventilation is required. State – stable," says the report.

The President’s spouse is in isolation and undergoing doctors’ supervision.

PCR-tests based on specimens from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their children were negative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 12, the Presidential Office reported that First Lady Zelenska had been tested positive for the coronavirus.

