SBU Detains Kherson Regional Council Head Manher, Will Deliver Him To Court

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, suspected of masterminding the assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk, and will deliver him to court.

Press service of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Pursuant to the decision of a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv dated June 16, 2020, at about 7 a.m., employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained the head of the Kherson Regional Council suspected of ordering and organization of the assault on Kateryna Handziuk,” said the report.

According to the report, at present, law enforcers are delivering him to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, where the judge will consider the appeal from a prosecutor from the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) to arrest Manher without bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has permitted forceful delivery of Manher to court.

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, explains completion of the case upon the assault on Handziuk with receiving sufficient amount of evidence to confirm the guilt of the customers and organizers of the assault, in particular, Manher and criminal kingpin Oleksii Levin.