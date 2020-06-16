Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 1.5% To 666 On June 15, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.3% To 11 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 1.5% To 666 On June 15, Number Of New Lethal Cases Dow

On June 15, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 666 over June 14 to 32,476, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over June 14 to 912; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 16, there were a total of 32,476 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, the number included 912 lethal cases, and 14,528 patients had recovered.

On June 15, the number of new cases was 666, a total of 275 people recovered, and 11 people died.

Therefore, on June 15, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (666 vs 275).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 15 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,013), Kyiv city (3,985), and Lviv region (3,072).

Rivne region had registered 2,473 cases of coronavirus infection, Kyiv region – 2,049 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,809 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,726, Kharkiv region – 1,595, Volyn region – 1,499, Ternopil region – 1,483, Vinnytsia region – 1,455, Odesa region – 1,133, Zhytomyr region – 1,101, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,004.

Besides, a total of 590 cases have been recorded Kirovohrad region, 562 cases - Cherkasy region, 560 cases - Khmelnytskyi region, 531 cases - Zaporizhia region, 427 cases - Chernihiv region, 338 cases - Donetsk region, 321 cases - Mykolayiv region, 279 cases - Poltava region, 228 cases - Sumy region, 183 cases - Kherson region, and 60 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 656 over June 13 to 31,810, and the number of new deaths rose by 12 over June 13 to 901; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 33.3%.

On June 13, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 648 over June 12 to 31,154, and the number of deaths rose by nine over June 12 to 889; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 14%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.