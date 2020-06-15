Police Draw Up 16 Administrative Protocols Against Owners Of Nightclubs And Bars For Violation Of Quarantine

Police drawn up 16 administrative protocols against owners of nightclubs and bars for violation of the quarantine regime.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"16 administrative protocols have been drawn up regarding the owners of nightclubs and bars," he said.

According to him, Kyiv did not give permission to open bars and nightclubs.

Only the work of summer areas of restaurants and bars is allowed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the maximum number of people simultaneously staying at a table on the summer areas of restaurants from 2 to 4.