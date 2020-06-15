Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation

The work of entry-exit checkpoints on the border with Crimea annexed by Russia has been resumed.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on the first day of the resumption of the operation of checkpoints, 54 people were allowed into the occupied territory of Ukraine, the invaders refused entry to 12 people, citing the lack of sufficient grounds.

108 people were let out of the occupied Crimea, all of them will undergo self-isolation.

It is emphasized that government decision No.480 amended the documents governing the procedure for entry into and exit from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to these amendments, during the quarantine, border guards refuse to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to people who did not agree to self-isolation using the Diy Vdoma electronic service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the work of all 15 checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine for aviation communications has been restored from June 15.