subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation
15 June 2020, Monday, 18:07 16
Politics 2020-06-16T03:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation

Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation

Даша Зубкова
Crimea, checkpoint

The work of entry-exit checkpoints on the border with Crimea annexed by Russia has been resumed.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on the first day of the resumption of the operation of checkpoints, 54 people were allowed into the occupied territory of Ukraine, the invaders refused entry to 12 people, citing the lack of sufficient grounds.

108 people were let out of the occupied Crimea, all of them will undergo self-isolation.

It is emphasized that government decision No.480 amended the documents governing the procedure for entry into and exit from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to these amendments, during the quarantine, border guards refuse to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to people who did not agree to self-isolation using the Diy Vdoma electronic service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the work of all 15 checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine for aviation communications has been restored from June 15.

Больше новостей о: Crimea checkpoint

Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones
Court Will Consider Preventive Measure For Poroshenko On June 18
News
Police Draw Up 16 Administrative Protocols Against Owners Of Nightclubs And Bars For Violation Of Quarantine 18:09
Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation 18:07
Moody's Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Fall By 4.5% In 2020 18:05
Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones 18:00
Court Will Consider Preventive Measure For Poroshenko On June 18 17:57
more news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 12:58
Finance Minister Marchenko Expecting Revision Of Program With IMF Before September 12:53
Kyiv Opens Coastal Areas Of Beaches, Swimming Prohibited - Klitschko 13:06
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decrease Up 1.2% To 656, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 33.3% To 12 On June 14 – Health Ministry 12:49
Court Arrests First Deputy Chairperson Of State Tax Service In Kyiv Illiashenko, Set Bail At UAH 84 Million 12:55
more news
Finance Minister Marchenko Expecting Revision Of Program With IMF Before September 12:53
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decrease Up 1.2% To 656, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 33.3% To 12 On June 14 – Health Ministry 12:49
Court Arrests First Deputy Chairperson Of State Tax Service In Kyiv Illiashenko, Set Bail At UAH 84 Million 12:55
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 12:58
Kyiv Opens Coastal Areas Of Beaches, Swimming Prohibited - Klitschko 13:06
more news
Moody's Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Fall By 4.5% In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok