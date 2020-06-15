subscribe to newsletter
15 June 2020, Monday, 18:00 113
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones

The Ministry of Health has published a list of countries in the "red zone," which are countries from which people arriving in Ukraine are required to self-isolate, and a list of countries in the "green zone."

The ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The “red zone” consists of countries with more than 40 active coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Fifty countries are in this zone, including Qatar, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, Belarus, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Moldova, Portugal, France, Canada, and Italy.

The countries in the "green zone" include Poland, Israel, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, India, Hungary, Denmark, and Germany.

The "green zone" also includes Austria, Norway, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Slovenia, Tunisia, Croatia, China, Montenegro, and the Vatican.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region) intends to handle 13 international flights from Kyiv to countries in Europe and Asia on June 15.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized resumption of domestic flights on June 5 and international flights on June 15.

