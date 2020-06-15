subscribe to newsletter
Court Will Consider Preventive Measure For Poroshenko On June 18

Даша Зубкова
court, Kyiv, Petro Poroshenko, notice of suspicion, suspicion, former President, OPG, preventive measure

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider the election of a preventive measure for former President Petro Poroshenko on June 18.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

The petition was filed to the court a few days ago.

However, the source did not specify what preventive measure the prosecutors are asking.

He added that law enforcement agencies will take into account the actions of Poroshenko and, possibly, will change their petition for a measure of restraint.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the Prosecutor General served suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko.

