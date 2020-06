The Kyiv authorities have opened coastal areas of beaches, swimming is prohibited until the permission of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing.

Klitschko emphasized that people from risk groups are not recommended to visit the beaches.

However, he noted that the beaches are disinfected twice a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv intended to officially open part of the beaches from June 15.