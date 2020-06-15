subscribe to newsletter
  Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 10 Regions – Health Ministry

As at the morning of June 15, the city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for quarantine relaxation and could not switch to the next phase of the relaxation of restrictions.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the incidence rate requirement was not met by the city of Kyiv (15.74 per hundred thousand people when the boundary indicator is set at 12 per hundred thousand people), Vinnytsia region (17.68), Volyn region (34.81), Zhytomyr region (15.45), Zakarpattia region (23.45), Ivano-Frankivsk region (13.45), Lviv region (30.71), Rivne region (25.85), Ternopil region (16.66), Chernivtsi region (28.96), and Chernihiv region (12.62).

At the same time, all Ukrainian regions meet the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at the level of at least 12) and the indicator of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (set at not over than 50%).

The hospital bed occupancy indicator is the largest in Chernivtsi region (46.09%), Zakarpattia region (39.76%), and in Kyiv city (36.12%).

The number of tests in the city of Kyiv per hundred thousand people is 87.41.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22, under which every single region switches to the next phase of the quarantine relaxation if it meets required epidemiological criteria.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that toughening of quarantine throughout the country is possible upon a hyperbolic increase in the coronavirus incidence rate in 10 or more regions.

On June 14, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 656 over June 13 to 31,810, and the number of new deaths rose by 12 over June 13 to 901; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 33.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 15, Ukraine has laboratory-confirmed a total of 31,810 coronavirus cases that included 901 lethal cases. Besides, 14,253 patients have recovered.

On June 14, a total of 656 new cases were registered, 171 people recovered, and 12 people died.

Therefore, on June 14, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those, who recovered (656 vs 171).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 14 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded on June 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,959), Kyiv city (3,957) and in Lviv region (2,933).

Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
