15 June 2020, Monday
Court Arrests First Deputy Chairperson Of State Tax Service In Kyiv Illiashenko, Set Bail At UAH 84 Million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested and set the bail of UAH 84 million for First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service department in Kyiv, Mykola Illiashenko, suspected of giving a bribe worth USD 5 million to Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, and Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik.

The respective decision was taken by the court on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court considered a SACPO’s suit.

If the bail is paid, Illiashenko will face a number of obligations including wearing of an electronic ankle tracking device and a ban on leaving Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have detained the first deputy head of the State Tax Service Department in Kyiv and two proxies of former minister of ecology Mykola Zlochevskyi on suspicion of giving a USD 5 million bribe to the SACPO and NACB leaders, Nazar Kholodnytskyi and Artem Sytnyk, for closing the episode against Zlochevskyi, which concerns the allocation by the National Bank of a stabilization loan to Real Bank businessman Serhii Kurchenko.

