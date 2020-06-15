subscribe to newsletter
Finance Minister Marchenko Expecting Revision Of Program With IMF Before September

Даша Зубкова
Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, is expecting a revision of the program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before September.

The minister said this on the air of the Inter TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he noted that the funds including the first tranche will be enough to fulfill the state budget for 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the IMF Executive Board approved a new credit program for Ukraine with the first tranche worth USD 2.1 billion.

On June 12, Ukraine obtained the first tranche from the IMF.

News
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 10 Regions – Health Ministry
