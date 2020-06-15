Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decrease Up 1.2% To 656, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 33.3% To 12 On June 14 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decrease Up 1.2% To 656, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 33.3% To 12 On

On June 14, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 656 over June 13 to 31,810, and the number of new deaths rose by 12 over June 13 to 901; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 33.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 15, Ukraine has laboratory-confirmed a total of 31,810 coronavirus cases that included 901 lethal cases. Besides, 14,253 patients have recovered.

On June 14, a total of 656 new cases were registered, 171 people recovered, and 12 people died.

Therefore, on June 14, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those, who recovered (656 vs 171).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 14 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded on June 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,959), Kyiv city (3,957) and in Lviv region (2,933).

Rivne region has recorded a total of 2,369 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region – 2,024 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,766 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,680, Kharkiv region – 1,542, Ternopil region – 1,467, Volyn region – 1,438, Vinnytsia region – 1,423, Odesa region – 1,117, Zhytomyr region – 1,087, Dnipropetrovsk region - 998, Kirovohrad region - 586, and Khmelnytskyi region - 559 cases.

A total of 552 cases have been registered in Cherkasy region, 529 cases – Zaporizhia region , 424 cases – Chernihiv region , 334 cases – Donetsk region , 321 cases – Mykolayiv region, 278 cases – Poltava region, 227 cases – Sumy region, 183 cases – Kherson region, and 57 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 648 over June 12 to 31,154, and the number of deaths rose by nine over June 12 to 889; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 14%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

On June 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 753 over June 11 to 30,506, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over June 11 to 880, at the same time, the number of the new cases rose by 10.2%, and the number of deaths decreased by 37.5%.