Kyiv Will Resume Restrictions On Shopping Centers, Markets And Kindergartens If Incidence Rate Reaches Over 24 – Klitschko

Kyiv Will Resume Restrictions On Shopping Centers, Markets And Kindergartens If Incidence Rate Reaches Over 24

Kyiv will resume restrictions on the operation of shopping centers, food markets and kindergartens if the number of new coronavirus cases exceeds 24 per hundred thousand people.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the indicator in Kyiv has already reached 16.

He also addressed law enforcement bodies requesting to toughen their control over the observance of the quarantine by enterprises, organizations and citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv will get back to the restrictions in the incidence rate reaches over 24.