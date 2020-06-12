Cabinet Proposes Rada Create 6 Enlarged Districts In Kyiv Region Instead Of 25

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada create six enlarged districts in Kyiv region instead of the current 25.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is proposed to create a Bilotserkivskyi district (population of 423,000 people) with a center in Bila Tserkva, Boryspilskyi (290,400) with a center in Boryspil, Buchanskyi (444,600) with a center in Bucha, Obukhivskyi (202,100) with a center in Obukhiv, Pereyaslavskyi (153,900) with a center in Pereyaslav, Fastivskyi (228,900) with a center in Fastiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada create 129 enlarged districts instead of 490 current ones.