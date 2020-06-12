subscribe to newsletter
12 June 2020, Friday, 17:38
Ukraine Receives 1st IMF Tranche Of USD 2.1 Billion

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine has received the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of USD 2.1 billion.

Yakiv Smolii, the head of the NBU, announced this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has just received the full USD 2.1 billion of the first tranche from the IMF. Did you know that the funds do not come directly from the IMF, but from the member countries of the fund?" he said.

Smolii added that from yesterday the funds were coming in parts in USD, EUR, JPY, GBP and RMB - the currencies included in the SDR.

The process has now been completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the IMF board of directors approved a new loan program for Ukraine, the size of the first tranche being USD 2.1 billion.

