  • Zelenskyy Receives Negative Coronavirus Test Result
12 June 2020, Friday
Zelenskyy Receives Negative Coronavirus Test Result

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy undergoes the coronavirus test after his spouse fell ill and received a negative result.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the children have been tested, their results are negative," the statement reads.

All those exposed with Olena Zelenska were informed about the potential danger of infection.

They are encouraged to comply with self-isolation and undergo testing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenska fell ill with coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, isolated from other family members.

However, she feels well and does not have any symptoms of the disease.

The circumstances of her infection are not yet known; an epidemiological investigation is underway.

First Lady Zelenska Falls Ill With Coronavirus
Ukraine Receives 1st IMF Tranche Of USD 2.1 Billion
