  • First Lady Zelenska Falls Ill With Coronavirus
12 June 2020, Friday, 17:33 25
First Lady Zelenska Falls Ill With Coronavirus

The wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena, fell ill with a coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, isolated from other family members.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Office of the President.

"The spouse of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska received a positive test result for COVID-19," the statement reads.

However, she feels well and does not have any symptoms of the disease.

"Now Olena Zelenska is on outpatient treatment, isolated from other family members," the statement said.

The circumstances of her infection are not yet known.

“During working meetings and at home, the first lady constantly adhered to the quarantine rules and recommendations of the Ministry of Health, and, in accordance with the requirements of the security protocol, regularly undergo testing for COVID-19. The results of the preliminary test done in early June were negative. Where and when precisely the infection that could have occurred - it is still unknown,” the statement reads.

An epidemiological investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Zelenskyy stated that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he was thinking about becoming infected to support people, but ultimately rejected this idea.

