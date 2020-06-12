subscribe to newsletter
  • Restaurant Operation Resumption In Kyiv Impossible – Health Ministry
12 June 2020, Friday, 12:40 19
Restaurant Operation Resumption In Kyiv Impossible – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that judging by the epidemiological situation in Kyiv, resumption of inner restaurant facilities operation is impossible.

Stepanov has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason, according to the minister, is the incidence rate that exceeds 12 coronavirus cases per hundred thousand people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has suspended resumption of operation of restaurants and pools.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 54 over June 9 to 1,919.

38 people died during the pandemic.

A total of 472 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district.

In particular, the largest number of cases there was recorded in the population centers of Vyshneve, Sofiivska Borschahivka, and Petropavlivska Borschahivka with 188, 57, and 47 cases respectively.

Besides, 253 cases were confirmed in Obukhiv district, with the largest number registered in the towns of Obukhiv and Ukrainka (125 and 39 respectively).

A total of 79 cases were confirmed in Boryspil district, 78 - in Brovary district, 52 - in Vasylkiv district, 40 - in Baryshivka district, 37 - in Kaharlyk and Vyshhorod districts each, 31 - in Myronivka district, 24 - in Borodianka district, and 17 - in Makariv district.

At the same time, 93 cases were confirmed in Irpin, 88 - in Bila Tserkva, 63 - in Brovary, 61 - in Boryspil, 52 - in Bucha, 41 - in Kotsiubynske, 38 - in Kaharlyk, 37 - in Fastiv, 35 - in Vyshhorod, and 33 - in Vasylkiv.

A total of 245 people are staying at hospitals, and 1,674 – in self-isolation.

