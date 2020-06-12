subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet Approves New Wording Of Government Activity Program
12 June 2020, Friday, 12:33 10
Cabinet Approves New Wording Of Government Activity Program

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, government, Government activity program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new wording of the Government activity program.

The respective decision was taken at the extraordinary meeting of the Ukrainian Government on Friday, June 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The program was passed after update of the technical and legal remarks during several hours.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the program’s wording is expected to be sent to the Verkhovna Rada today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada sent for further update the program of Government’s activity.

On April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the activity program.

On April 13, the Cabinet submitted the program for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth Down 0.9% To 683 On June 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 23.8% To 16 – Public Health Center
