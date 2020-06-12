subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI’s Searches At Omelian’s Home Related To Case Upon Murder Of Journalist Serhiyenko In 2014
12 June 2020, Friday, 12:29 10
Politics 2020-06-12T17:19:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI’s Searches At Omelian’s Home Related To Case Upon Murder Of Journalist Serhiyenko In 2014

SBI’s Searches At Omelian’s Home Related To Case Upon Murder Of Journalist Serhiyenko In 2014

Даша Зубкова
journalist, murder, kidnapping, searches, Volodymyr Omelian, SBI, Vasyl Serhiyenko

The searches carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) at home leased by former infrastructure minister, Volodymyr Omelian, on June 12, are related to a case upon kidnapping and murder of journalist Vasyl Serhiyenko in 2014.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the SBI.

According to the media, the house had earlier belonged to member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Hennadii Bobov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has come to carry out a search at home of former infrastructure minister, Volodymyr Omelian.

Больше новостей о: journalist murder kidnapping searches Volodymyr Omelian SBI Vasyl Serhiyenko

SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogat...
Law Enforcers Withdraw SIM Cards And Husband’s Sho...
Omelian Ready To Pay Fine If Declared Guilty Of No...
Human Rights Defenders: Of 44 Ukrainians Kidnapped...
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Establish 129 Enlarged Districts Instead Of Current 490 Ones Including 10 In Crimea, And 7 In Occupied Territories Of Donbas
SBI’s Searches At Omelian’s Home Related To Case Upon Murder Of Journalist Serhiyenko In 2014
News
Restaurant Operation Resumption In Kyiv Impossible – Health Ministry 12:40
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth Down 0.9% To 683 On June 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 23.8% To 16 – Public Health Center 12:36
Cabinet Approves New Wording Of Government Activity Program 12:33
SBI’s Searches At Omelian’s Home Related To Case Upon Murder Of Journalist Serhiyenko In 2014 12:29
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Establish 129 Enlarged Districts Instead Of Current 490 Ones Including 10 In Crimea, And 7 In Occupied Territories Of Donbas 12:26
more news
Saakashvili backs Bakhmatyuk's idea of resolving disputes between government and businesses 12:15
Strengthening Of Quarantine In Ukraine Possible Upon Hyperbolic Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In 10 Or More Regions - Shmyhal 18:07
Rules For Entering Greece After Resumption Of Flights Depend On Airport Of Departure And Vary Depending On Development Of Situation With Coronavirus In Countries - Embassy 18:15
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center 12:33
Health Minister Stepanov Explains Rapid Growth In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases With Ignoring Of Ministry's Recommendations By People 12:27
more news
Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister 18:00
Ukraine Receives EUR 500 Million In Macro-Financial Assistance From EU 17:49
Ukraine Promises To Privatize Odesa Port Plant, Centrenergo, President Hotel, 3 Other State Companies By July 2021 – Draft Ukraine-IMF Memorandum 18:03
SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation 12:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center 12:33
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth Down 0.9% To 683 On June 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 23.8% To 16 – Public Health Center
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok