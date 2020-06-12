SBI’s Searches At Omelian’s Home Related To Case Upon Murder Of Journalist Serhiyenko In 2014

The searches carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) at home leased by former infrastructure minister, Volodymyr Omelian, on June 12, are related to a case upon kidnapping and murder of journalist Vasyl Serhiyenko in 2014.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the SBI.

According to the media, the house had earlier belonged to member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Hennadii Bobov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has come to carry out a search at home of former infrastructure minister, Volodymyr Omelian.