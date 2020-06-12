Cabinet Suggesting Rada Establish 129 Enlarged Districts Instead Of Current 490 Ones Including 10 In Crimea, And 7 In Occupied Territories Of Donbas

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada establish 129 enlarged districts instead of 490 currently existing ones, including 10 in Crimea and seven in the occupied territories of Donbas.

The respective decision was taken at the extraordinary meeting of the Ukrainian Government on Friday, June 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, it offers to establish five districts in Vinnytsia region, four districts in Volyn region, six districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, eight districts in Donetsk region, four districts in Zhytomyr region, five districts in Zakarpattia region, five districts in Zaporizhia region, five districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region, six in Kyiv region, four in Kirovohrad region, eight in Luhansk region, seven in Lviv region, four in Mykolayiv region, six in Odesa region, four in Poltava region, four in Rivne region, five in Sumy region, three in Ternopil region, seven in Kharkiv region, three in Kherson region, five districts in Khmelnytskyi region, four districts in Cherkasy region, three districts in Chernivtsi region, and four districts in Chernihiv region.

At the same time, the Government is submitting two separate documents for consideration of the Parliament on enlargement of districts in Ukraine and in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet approved territories of 1,470 territorial communities in 24 regions.