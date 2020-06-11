subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • U.S. Congress Approves USD 250 Million In Security Assistance To Ukraine For 2020
11 June 2020, Thursday, 18:23 13
Economy 2020-06-11T22:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
U.S. Congress Approves USD 250 Million In Security Assistance To Ukraine For 2020

U.S. Congress Approves USD 250 Million In Security Assistance To Ukraine For 2020

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, USA, Congress, security assistance, Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, USAI

The United States Congress has approved USD 250 million in security assistance to Ukraine for 2020 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The Ukrainian embassy in the United States announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the recommendations of the United States Department of Defense, the United States Congress has approved the entire package of security assistance to Ukraine for 2020 worth USD 250 million," the embassy wrote.

From the 2020 USAI budget, the United States Department of Defense will provide Ukraine counter-battery radars, vehicles, and medical equipment and continue its training program for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The U.S. equipment will contribute to strengthening the battle capabilities of the Ukrainian army and, more importantly, help to save the lives and preserve the health of the Ukrainian warriors fighting Russian aggression. The U.S. assistance will be specifically targeted at supporting the Ukrainian Navy, which is very important under increasing Russian aggressive behavior in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov,” the embassy wrote.

The embassy noted that in accordance with the U.S. legislation, 50% of this assistance is being provided to Ukraine unconditionally and the remaining 50% will be provided if Ukraine achieves practical results in reforming its defense and security sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States previously intended to increase its security assistance to Ukraine to USD 300 million in 2020.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine USA Congress security assistance Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative USAI

Strengthening Of Quarantine In Ukraine Possible Upon Hyperbolic Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In 10 Or More Regions - Shmyhal
U.S. Congress Approves USD 250 Million In Security Assistance To Ukraine For 2020
News
U.S. Congress Approves USD 250 Million In Security Assistance To Ukraine For 2020 18:23
Rules For Entering Greece After Resumption Of Flights Depend On Airport Of Departure And Vary Depending On Development Of Situation With Coronavirus In Countries - Embassy 18:15
Shmyhal Admits Cancellation Of Local Elections In Autumn In Case Of Introduction Of Total Quarantine Restrictions 18:10
Strengthening Of Quarantine In Ukraine Possible Upon Hyperbolic Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In 10 Or More Regions - Shmyhal 18:07
MP Vakarchuk Decides To Resign As MP Ahead Of Schedule 18:06
more news
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine’s Territory 18:29
Law Enforcers Order Expert Examination Of Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations Leaked By MP Derkach 18:38
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease, Up 33.2% To 525 On June 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 76.9% To 23 People – Public Health Center 12:47
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 6 Regions – Health Ministry 12:51
OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers 12:41
more news
OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers 12:41
SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation 12:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center 12:33
Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister 18:00
IMF Approves New Credit Program For Ukraine Worth USD 5 Billion With 1st Tranche Worth USD 2.1 Billion 12:43
more news
Shmyhal Admits Cancellation Of Local Elections In Autumn In Case Of Introduction Of Total Quarantine Restrictions
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok