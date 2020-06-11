Rules For Entering Greece After Resumption Of Flights Depend On Airport Of Departure And Vary Depending On Development Of Situation With Coronavirus In Countries - Embassy

Rules For Entering Greece After Resumption Of Flights Depend On Airport Of Departure And Vary Depending On Dev

The Ukrainian Embassy in Greece states that the rules for entering Greece after resuming flights do not depend on the nationality of tourists, but on the airport of departure and vary depending on the development of the situation with the incidence of coronavirus in countries.

The embassy announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

From June 15, Greece will resume air travels with 29 countries, the conditions for receiving tourists from which are already known, and with Ukraine it can restore air travels from July 1 in the case of a stable epidemiological situation.

"The Ministry of Tourism of Greece announced the conditions for the country to receive foreign guests from June 15, 2020. The main reference point for applying special measures is the airports of the countries from which tourists arrive, regardless of their nationality," the embassy explained.

The list of safe and dangerous airports (in terms of the epidemic situation in countries) is compiled by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Tourists arriving in Greece from the airports of countries with a negative epidemic situation must pass the coronavirus test and stay for a day at the quarantine hotel.

If the test does not detect a virus in them, then they will need to remain in quarantine for another 7 days, and if it does, 14 days under the supervision of medical personnel.

At the same time, passengers arriving from safe airports will be selectively tested for coronavirus in Greece.

"Testing and accommodation at the quarantine hotel is currently being carried out at the expense of the Greek side," the embassy noted.

At the same time, the diplomatic institution draws attention to the fact that the established rules are not final and could change.

"Greek authorities continue to monitor the development of the spread of coronavirus in the world and accordingly change their recommendations. An example is the recent situation with Qatar Airlines. Greece banned flights with Qatar until June 15, 2020 after 12 out of 91 passengers arriving from Doha found positive tests for coronavirus," the embassy said.

From June 15, international flights will be operated from Athens and Thessaloniki to Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Albania, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Malta, Croatia, Montenegro, Cyprus, Lebanon, Israel, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

From July 1, the list of countries can be expanded, taking into account the epidemic situation in them, the recommendations of the EASA and the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the Ministry of Health of Greece.

If Ukraine is included in their list, then operational information about the features of entry and exit can be monitored on the Foreign Ministry website and on a special web portal about travel tips.

Also, if Greece will restore air travel with Ukraine from July 1, then Ukrainian tourists will find useful information from the Greek National Health Organization and Athens Airport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkey will open borders and resume passenger transportation with Ukraine from July 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding consultations on the resumption of air travels with the countries most popular among Ukrainians for summer tourist vacations.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry notes that many foreign countries, opening the borders for travelers, require tourists to go through a 14-day quarantine.