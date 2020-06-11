Strengthening Of Quarantine In Ukraine Possible Upon Hyperbolic Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In 10 Or More Regions - Shmyhal

Strengthening Of Quarantine In Ukraine Possible Upon Hyperbolic Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In 10 Or

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that strengthening of quarantine throughout the country is possible upon a hyperbolic increase in the incidence of coronavirus in 10 or more regions.

He announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the strengthening of measures, if in a critical number of regions (10 or more) we will see a hyperbolic increase in the incidence rate, this will be the basis for a decision on strengthening of quarantine measures in the state," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that he considers current quarantine restrictions management system effective.

“Here, a huge share of responsibility lies on Ukrainian society, on us, as we relate to those measures that limit and stop the spread of this epidemic,” the Prime Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has explained the rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine with ignoring of the Health Ministry’s recommendations by people.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22, according to which each region proceeds to the next stage of quarantine relaxation if necessary epidemiological indicators are achieved.