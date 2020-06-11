Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Do

On June 10, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 689 over June 9 to 29,070, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over June 9 to 854, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 31.2%, but the number of new lethal cases shrank by 8.7%.

This follows from a statement by the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the report, as at the morning of June 11, there were 29,070 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine; the number included 854 lethal cases; a total of 13,141 patients had recovered.

On June 10, a total of 689 new coronavirus cases were recorded, 372 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on June 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (689 vs 372).

The number of newly-registered cases on June 10 made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,793), Kyiv city (3,671), and Lviv region (2,414).

Rivne region registered 2,175 cases, Kyiv region – 1,919 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,649 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,471, Kharkiv region – 1,374, Ternopil region – 1,349, Volyn region – 1,266, Vinnytsia region – 1,236, Odesa region – 1,045, Zhytomyr region - 992, Dnipropetrovsk region - 981, Kirovohrad region - 563, and Khmelnytskyi region - 523 cases.

A total of 510 cases were revealed in Zaporizhia region, 506 cases - in Cherkasy region, 341 cases - in Chernihiv region, 311 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 276 cases - in Poltava region, 269 cases - in Donetsk region, 203 cases - in Sumy region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, and 54 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 525 over June 8 to 28,381, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 8 to 833, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 76.9%.

On June 8, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 394 over June 7 to 27,856, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over June 7 to 810; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases shrank by 14.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 44.4%.