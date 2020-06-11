subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head
11 June 2020, Thursday
Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head

Даша Зубкова
President, Prosecutor General, Andrii Bohdan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Presidential Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to appoint Andrii Bohdan as the prosecutor general, instead of the head of the Presidential Office.

The President of Ukraine said this in the interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that at the very beginning, I made a an improper thing by appointing him as the head of the Presidential Office. At the very beginning, I considered his to be a great lawyer, and he said he wanted to imprison the guilty, and he should have become the prosecutor general. I thought so… I wanted him to become a great prosecutor general," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, Bohdan was spoiled by the power and he started to get involved in various conflicts in the team.

He added he does not consider the appointment of Bohdan as the head of the Presidential Office to be a mistake, as then, Bohdan was the most appropriate candidate to the post.

Zelenskyy noted he is out of touch with Bohdan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan was appointed as the Presidential Administration head on May 21, 2019 and on June 25, 2019, he was transferred to the Presidential Office.

In February 2020, Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Yermak as the head of the Presidential Office instead of Bohdan.

