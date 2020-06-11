Health Minister Stepanov Explains Rapid Growth In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases With Ignoring Of Ministry's Recommendations By People

Health Minister Stepanov Explains Rapid Growth In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases With Ignoring Of Ministry's

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has explained the rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine with ignoring of the Health Ministry’s recommendations by people.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Ukrainians have to be more responsible for their health and lives.

"We will certainly take measures over the growth in the number of the cases," Stepanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 10, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 689 over June 9 to 29,070, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over June 9 to 854, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 31.2%, but the number of new lethal cases shrank by 8.7%.

In compliance with the report, as at the morning of June 11, there were 29,070 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine; the number included 854 lethal cases. a total of 13,141 patients had recovered.

On June 10, a total of 689 new coronavirus cases were recorded, 372 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on June 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (689 vs 372).

The number of newly-registered cases on June 10 made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,793), Kyiv city (3,671), and Lviv region (2,414).

Rivne region registered 2,175 cases, Kyiv region – 1,919 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,649 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,471, Kharkiv region – 1,374, Ternopil region – 1,349, Volyn region – 1,266, Vinnytsia region – 1,236, Odesa region – 1,045, Zhytomyr region - 992, Dnipropetrovsk region - 981, Kirovohrad region - 563, and Khmelnytskyi region - 523 cases.