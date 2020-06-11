Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitsch

On June 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 91 over June 9 to 3,671, and the number of deaths rose by four over June 9 to 84.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 55 women aged 18-83, 28 men aged 18-85, four boys aged 3-7, and four girls aged 4-13.

Besides, it included five medical workers.

A total of 10 patients were hospitalized in Kyiv, the rest of the infected people are staying in self-isolation.

On June 10, a total of 68 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 1,053 people have recovered.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases on June 10 was registered in Shevchenkivskyi district - 24, Solomiyanskyi district – 12, Sviatoshynskyi district - 12, and Dniprovskyi district - 10 cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 57 over June 8 to 3,580, and the number of deaths rose by one over June 8 to 80.

On June 10, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 689 over June 9 to 29,070, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over June 9 to 854, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 31.2%, but the number of new lethal cases shrank by 8.7%.

In compliance with the report, as at the morning of June 11, there were 29,070 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine; the number included 854 lethal cases. a total of 13,141 patients had recovered.

On June 10, a total of 689 new coronavirus cases were recorded, 372 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on June 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (689 vs 372).

The number of newly-registered cases on June 10 made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,793), Kyiv city (3,671), and Lviv region (2,414).