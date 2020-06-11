subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko
11 June 2020, Thursday, 12:23 11
Events 2020-06-11T13:00:45+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitsch

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On June 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 91 over June 9 to 3,671, and the number of deaths rose by four over June 9 to 84.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 55 women aged 18-83, 28 men aged 18-85, four boys aged 3-7, and four girls aged 4-13.

Besides, it included five medical workers.

A total of 10 patients were hospitalized in Kyiv, the rest of the infected people are staying in self-isolation.

On June 10, a total of 68 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 1,053 people have recovered.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases on June 10 was registered in Shevchenkivskyi district - 24, Solomiyanskyi district – 12, Sviatoshynskyi district - 12, and Dniprovskyi district - 10 cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 57 over June 8 to 3,580, and the number of deaths rose by one over June 8 to 80.

On June 10, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 689 over June 9 to 29,070, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over June 9 to 854, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 31.2%, but the number of new lethal cases shrank by 8.7%.

In compliance with the report, as at the morning of June 11, there were 29,070 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine; the number included 854 lethal cases. a total of 13,141 patients had recovered.

On June 10, a total of 689 new coronavirus cases were recorded, 372 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on June 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (689 vs 372).

The number of newly-registered cases on June 10 made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,793), Kyiv city (3,671), and Lviv region (2,414).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 5...
Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of ...
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv Cit...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease,...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko
Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head
News
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center 12:33
Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head 12:30
Health Minister Stepanov Explains Rapid Growth In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases With Ignoring Of Ministry's Recommendations By People 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko 12:23
SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation 12:19
more news
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine’s Territory 18:29
Law Enforcers Order Expert Examination Of Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations Leaked By MP Derkach 18:38
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
more news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister 18:00
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok