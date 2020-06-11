SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) intends to repeatedly summon former president Petro Poroshenko for interrogation.

A source in the SBI has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“We’ll summon many more times,” he said.

According to the interlocutor, interrogation calls will concern various criminal proceedings.

However, he did not specify when the next interrogation of Poroshenko will take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI summoned Poroshenko for interrogation on June 10.

In the building of the SBI, he was informed of the suspicion by prosecutors of the Office of Prosecutor General.