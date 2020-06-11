subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation
11 June 2020, Thursday, 12:19 7
Politics 2020-06-11T12:21:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation

SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, interrogation, suspicion, SBI, former President, OPG

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) intends to repeatedly summon former president Petro Poroshenko for interrogation.

A source in the SBI has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“We’ll summon many more times,” he said.

According to the interlocutor, interrogation calls will concern various criminal proceedings.

However, he did not specify when the next interrogation of Poroshenko will take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI summoned Poroshenko for interrogation on June 10.

In the building of the SBI, he was informed of the suspicion by prosecutors of the Office of Prosecutor General.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko interrogation suspicion SBI former President OPG

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko
Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head
News
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center 12:33
Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head 12:30
Health Minister Stepanov Explains Rapid Growth In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases With Ignoring Of Ministry's Recommendations By People 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 91 To 3,671 On June 10, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 84 – Klitschko 12:23
SBI To Repeatedly Summon Poroshenko For Interrogation 12:19
more news
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine’s Territory 18:29
Law Enforcers Order Expert Examination Of Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations Leaked By MP Derkach 18:38
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
more news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister 18:00
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 31.2% To 689 On June 10, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 8.7% To 21 – Public Health Center
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok