  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko
10 June 2020, Wednesday, 17:56 8
Events 2020-06-10T19:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
On June 9, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 57 over June 8 to 3,580, and the number of deaths rose by one to 80.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the newly-infected people, there were 30 women aged 26-78; 23 men aged 18-72; three boys aged one month, 15 and 17 years; and a girl aged 15.

12 patients were hospitalized and the rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On June 9, a total of 60 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 985 people have recovered.

Klitschko noted that the largest number of cases was registered in Podilskyi district (18), Desnianskyi district (10), and Dniprovskyi district (9).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 24 over June 7 to 1,836.

On June 9, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 525 over June 8 to 28,381, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 8 to 833, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 76.9%.

According to the Public Health Center’s data, as at the morning of June 10, there were a total of 28,381 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 833 lethal ones.

Besides, a total of 12,769 patients had recovered as at the June 10 morning.

On June 9, 525 new cases were registered, 357 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (525 vs 357).

The number of new incidence cases on June 9 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 8.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,757), Kyiv city (3,580), and in Lviv region (2,289).

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko
