  • Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of Patients With Coronavirus, Patient With 1 Negative PCR Test Recognized As Recovered
Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of Patients With Coronavirus, Patient With 1 Negative PCR Test Recognized As Recovered

The Ministry of Health has changed the criteria for discharge of patients with coronavirus infection, now a patient with 1 negative test made by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is recognized as recovered.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Previously, our criteria for discharge were the absence of clinical symptoms, as well as 2 consecutive negative tests using the polymerase chain reaction. Today, such criteria are the absence of clinical symptoms, as well as one negative test using the polymerase chain reaction," he said.

According to Liashko, an increase in the number of convalesces is expected in connection with the specified change in the approach to the criteria for determining them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, 357 patients with coronavirus infection recovered, while the number of new cases was higher and amounted to 525.

