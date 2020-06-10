subscribe to newsletter
IMF Revises Ukraine's GDP Fall Outlook Downward From 7.7% To 8.2% For 2020

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Ukraine, international monetary fund, GDP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised the outlook for the Ukraine’s gross domestic product fall in 2020 downward from 7.7% to 8.2%.

This follows from the data provided by the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the IMF worsened the Ukraine’s economy restoration outlook for 2021 from 3.6% to 1.1%.

The GDP growth for 2022 is expected to be 3%.

The average annual inflation this year is expected to be 4.5% (the outlook remained unchanged), 7.2% in 2021, and 5.6% in 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the IMF worsened the Ukraine's GDP outlook from growth of 3% to the fall of 7.7% in 2020.

