IMF Revises Ukraine's GDP Fall Outlook Downward From 7.7% To 8.2% For 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised the outlook for the Ukraine’s gross domestic product fall in 2020 downward from 7.7% to 8.2%.

This follows from the data provided by the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the IMF worsened the Ukraine’s economy restoration outlook for 2021 from 3.6% to 1.1%.

The GDP growth for 2022 is expected to be 3%.

The average annual inflation this year is expected to be 4.5% (the outlook remained unchanged), 7.2% in 2021, and 5.6% in 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the IMF worsened the Ukraine's GDP outlook from growth of 3% to the fall of 7.7% in 2020.