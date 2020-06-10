Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 6 Regions – Health Ministry

As at the morning of June 10, the city of Kyiv and six regions did not meet the quarantine relaxation criteria, therefore, they cannot switch to the next phase of restrictions relaxation.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that from June 10, the regions meeting the criteria will be allowed to open culture establishments, and resorts (except for children camps and recreational establishments).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry has approved recommendations as for the operation of sanatoriums, tent camps, resort establishments and hostels for the period of the quarantine.

On June 9, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 525 over June 8 to 28,381, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 8 to 833, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 76.9%.

According to the Public Health Center’s data, as at the morning of June 10, there were a total of 28,381 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 833 lethal ones.

Besides, a total of 12,769 patients had recovered as at the June 10 morning.

On June 9, 525 new cases were registered, 357 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (525 vs 357).

The number of new incidence cases on June 9 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 8.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,757), Kyiv city (3,580), and in Lviv region (2,289).