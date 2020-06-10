subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease, Up 33.2% To 525 On June 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 76.9% To 23 People – Public Health Center
10 June 2020, Wednesday, 12:47 21
Events 2020-06-10T19:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease, Up 33.2% To 525 On June 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 76

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease, Up 33.2% To 525 On June 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 76.9% To 23 People – Public Health Center

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On June 9, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 525 over June 8 to 28,381, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 8 to 833, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 76.9%.

This follows from a statement by the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Public Health Center’s data, as at the morning of June 10, there were a total of 28,381 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 833 lethal ones.

Besides, a total of 12,769 patients had recovered as at the June 10 morning.

On June 9, 525 new cases were registered, 357 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (525 vs 357).

The number of new incidence cases on June 9 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 8.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,757), Kyiv city (3,580), and in Lviv region (2,289).

Rivne region registered a total of 2,122 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 1,865 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,622 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,448, Kharkiv region – 1,338, Ternopil region – 1,313, Volyn region – 1,214, Vinnytsia region – 1,192, Odesa region – 1,028, Dnipropetrovsk region – 973, Zhytomyr region – 973, Kirovohrad region - 562, and Khmelnytskyi region - 520 cases.

A total of 502 cases were recorded in Zaporizhia region, 501 cases - in Cherkasy region, 320 cases - in Chernihiv region, 309 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 276 cases - in Poltava region, 246 cases - in Donetsk region, 198 cases - in Sumy region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, and 54 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 394 over June 7 to 27,856, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over June 7 to 810; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases shrank by 14.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 44.4%.

On June 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 463 over June 6 to 27,462, and the number of deaths rose by nine over June 6 to 797, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 11.8% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 18.1% on June 7.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 5...
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv Cit...
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523...
Ukraine Receives EUR 500 Million In Macro-Financial Assistance From EU
Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of Patients With Coronavirus, Patient With 1 Negative PCR Test Recognized As Recovered
News
Ukraine Promises To Privatize Odesa Port Plant, Centrenergo, President Hotel, 3 Other State Companies By July 2021 – Draft Ukraine-IMF Memorandum 18:03
Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister 18:00
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko 17:56
Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of Patients With Coronavirus, Patient With 1 Negative PCR Test Recognized As Recovered 17:53
Ukraine Receives EUR 500 Million In Macro-Financial Assistance From EU 17:49
more news
Resumed unlawfully: Court rules in case of Pysaruk and Bakhmatyuk (Document) 11:44
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine’s Territory 18:29
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Law Enforcers Order Expert Examination Of Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations Leaked By MP Derkach 18:38
more news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers 12:41
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok