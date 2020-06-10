Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease, Up 33.2% To 525 On June 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 76.9% To 23 People – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 5-Day Decrease, Up 33.2% To 525 On June 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 76

On June 9, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 525 over June 8 to 28,381, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 8 to 833, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 76.9%.

This follows from a statement by the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Public Health Center’s data, as at the morning of June 10, there were a total of 28,381 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 833 lethal ones.

Besides, a total of 12,769 patients had recovered as at the June 10 morning.

On June 9, 525 new cases were registered, 357 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (525 vs 357).

The number of new incidence cases on June 9 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 8.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,757), Kyiv city (3,580), and in Lviv region (2,289).

Rivne region registered a total of 2,122 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 1,865 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,622 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,448, Kharkiv region – 1,338, Ternopil region – 1,313, Volyn region – 1,214, Vinnytsia region – 1,192, Odesa region – 1,028, Dnipropetrovsk region – 973, Zhytomyr region – 973, Kirovohrad region - 562, and Khmelnytskyi region - 520 cases.

A total of 502 cases were recorded in Zaporizhia region, 501 cases - in Cherkasy region, 320 cases - in Chernihiv region, 309 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 276 cases - in Poltava region, 246 cases - in Donetsk region, 198 cases - in Sumy region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, and 54 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 394 over June 7 to 27,856, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over June 7 to 810; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases shrank by 14.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 44.4%.

On June 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 463 over June 6 to 27,462, and the number of deaths rose by nine over June 6 to 797, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 11.8% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 18.1% on June 7.