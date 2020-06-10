subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • IMF Approves New Credit Program For Ukraine Worth USD 5 Billion With 1st Tranche Worth USD 2.1 Billion
10 June 2020, Wednesday, 12:43 9
Economy 2020-06-10T18:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF Approves New Credit Program For Ukraine Worth USD 5 Billion With 1st Tranche Worth USD 2.1 Billion

IMF Approves New Credit Program For Ukraine Worth USD 5 Billion With 1st Tranche Worth USD 2.1 Billion

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Ukraine, tranche, loan, international monetary fund, credit program

On Tuesday, June 9, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new credit program for Ukraine worth USD 5 billion with the first tranche of USD 2.1 billion.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The program is scheduled for the period of 18 months.

The funds will ensure social protection of the population, allow taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine, and ensure timely payment of debt obligations.

The stand-by program is focused on a key task to support macroeconomic and financial stability, and cover the fields of fiscal policy, monetary policy, financial sector policy, energy, and anti-corruption policy.

The IMF's program will also provide an opportunity of attracting financial support from a number of international partners, in particular, the World Bank and the European Union.

After finalization of internal procedures in the IMF related to approval of the program, the texts of the letter of intent and the Memorandum on economic and financial policy will be published on the official websites of the IMF, Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, said he was expecting the first tranche from the IMF before late May.

Больше новостей о: IMF Ukraine tranche loan international monetary fund credit program

Ukraine Promises To Privatize Odesa Port Plant, Ce...
IMF Revises Ukraine's GDP Fall Outlook Downward Fr...
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For ...
Ukraine Receives EUR 500 Million In Macro-Financia...
Ukraine Receives EUR 500 Million In Macro-Financial Assistance From EU
Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of Patients With Coronavirus, Patient With 1 Negative PCR Test Recognized As Recovered
News
Ukraine Promises To Privatize Odesa Port Plant, Centrenergo, President Hotel, 3 Other State Companies By July 2021 – Draft Ukraine-IMF Memorandum 18:03
Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister 18:00
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko 17:56
Health Ministry Changes Criteria For Discharge Of Patients With Coronavirus, Patient With 1 Negative PCR Test Recognized As Recovered 17:53
Ukraine Receives EUR 500 Million In Macro-Financial Assistance From EU 17:49
more news
Resumed unlawfully: Court rules in case of Pysaruk and Bakhmatyuk (Document) 11:44
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendum On Changing Ukraine’s Territory 18:29
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Law Enforcers Order Expert Examination Of Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations Leaked By MP Derkach 18:38
more news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers 12:41
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 57 To 3,580 On June 9, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 80 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok