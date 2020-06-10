subscribe to newsletter
10 June 2020, Wednesday
OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers

OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, interrogation, notice of suspicion, suspicion, Charge Papers, former President, Office of Prosecutor General, OPG

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has served former president, Petro Poroshenko, with charge papers.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the SBI, Poroshenko refused to take part in the interrogation and tried to leave the building of the SBI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, told the Ukrainian News Agency that she is ready to sign the Poroshenko’s indictment in case of proper evidence against him.

