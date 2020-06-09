subscribe to newsletter
Law Enforcers Order Expert Examination Of Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations Leaked By MP Derkach

Law enforcement agencies have ordered an expert examination of the tapes of the conversations that took place between former United States vice president Joseph Biden and former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko on November 16, 2016, which were leaked by Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach (independent).

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"As far as I know, an expert examination has been ordered. The circumstances under which the tapes were recorded, the persons present, the technical equipment that was used, and the possibility of identifying the voices on the tape are currently being determined. The case is being investigated strictly within the framework of the law to ensure that it does not become political in the light of the upcoming elections in the United States," she said.

According to her, samples of Poroshenko’s voice will be taken after that.

She also believes that it will be necessary to raise the issue of cooperation with the United States on this issue after the examination of the tapes.

"I think that this issue will need to be raised after the examination. If investigators and prosecutors determine that such cooperation is necessary, then this issue should be resolved. Here, I repeat, it is important not to enter the foreign policy field because the so-called experts are trying to use their paid-for publications to whip up tensions in order to influence this somehow. Our task is not to become an instrument of political games," said Venediktova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has said that the tapes of his conversations with Biden that Derkach published on May 19 were fabricated and asked the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the origin of the tapes.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has instructed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to investigate the criminal proceedings that were launched in connection with the tapes of the conversations between Biden and Poroshenko.

