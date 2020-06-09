Venediktova: NACB, SACPO And HACC Responsible For Non-Imprisonment Of Top-Officials

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, considers that the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB), Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), and the High Anti-Corruption Court must respond for absence of imprisonment of high-ranking officials.

She said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine requires substantial revision to make it correspond to the supremacy of law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova is ready to sign the indictment of former president, Petro Poroshenko, in presence of sufficient evidence.