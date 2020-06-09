IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 9, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider a new credit facility program for Ukraine.

This follows from the calendar plan of the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, the IMF has put the consideration of the Ukraine’s issue on the plan for June 9.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expecting the first tranche worth USD 1.9 billion from the IMF, the second tranche is expected to make USD 1.6 billion in fall, and the third one worth USD 1.5 billion in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, said that he was expected the first IMF tranche before late May.