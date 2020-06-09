subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday
09 June 2020, Tuesday, 13:28 26
Politics 2020-06-09T16:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday

IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Ukraine, tranche, loan, international monetary fund, credit, Denys Shmyhal

On Tuesday, June 9, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider a new credit facility program for Ukraine.

This follows from the calendar plan of the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, the IMF has put the consideration of the Ukraine’s issue on the plan for June 9.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expecting the first tranche worth USD 1.9 billion from the IMF, the second tranche is expected to make USD 1.6 billion in fall, and the third one worth USD 1.5 billion in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, said that he was expected the first IMF tranche before late May.

Больше новостей о: IMF Ukraine tranche loan international monetary fund credit Denys Shmyhal

Cooperation With IMF Will Allow Significant Reduct...
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukrai...
Ukraine Expecting IMF To Approve Loan Of USD 5 Bil...
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,011.6 B...
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko
News
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
more news
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
more news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
more news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok