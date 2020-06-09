Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko

On June 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 33 over June 7 to 3,523, and the number of deaths rose by 2 over June 7 to 79.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-registered sick people included 20 women aged 19-82, 12 men aged 19-73, and a nine-year-old boy.

Five patients were hospitalized in Kyiv on June 8.

On June 8, a total of 37 people recovered.

The overall number of the 925 Kyivans has recovered since the start of the epidemic.

Klitschko noted that the largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Sviatoshynskyi district (7), Podilskyi district (5), and Obolonskyi district (5).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 72 over June 6 to 3,490.

On June 8, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 394 over June 7 to 27,856, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over June 7 to 810; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases shrank by 14.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 44.4%.

In compliance with its data, as at the morning of June 9, there were 27,856 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine including 810 lethal cases, a total of 12,412 patients have recovered.

On June 8, a total of 394 new cases were registered, 217 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on June 8, the incidence rate exceeded the number of those, who recovered (394 vs 217).

he number of new cases on June 8 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 7.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,729), Kyiv city (3,523), and Lviv region (2,211).