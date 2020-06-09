Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry

As at the morning of June 9, the city of Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria of quarantine relaxation.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criteria are not met by the city of Kyiv (15.23 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Volyn region (16.58), Lviv region (19.00), Zhytomyr region (13.17), Zakarpattia region (16.67), Rivne region (23.51), Ternopil region (12.04), and Chernivtsi region (35.40).

At the same time, all the regions correspond to the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set as at least 12) and the indicator of occupancy of the beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (set as not more than 50%).

The highest occupancy rate was registered in Chernivtsi region (43.13%), Kyiv city (42.43%) and in Kirovohrad region (33.64%).

The number of tests in Kyiv makes 63.19 per hundred thousand people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22, under which every single region switches to the next phase of the quarantine relaxation if it meets required epidemiological criteria.

On June 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 33 over June 7 to 3,523, and the number of deaths rose by 2 over June 7 to 79.

On June 8, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 394 over June 7 to 27,856, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over June 7 to 810; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases shrank by 14.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 44.4%.

In compliance with its data, as at the morning of June 9, there were 27,856 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine including 810 lethal cases, a total of 12,412 patients have recovered.

On June 8, a total of 394 new cases were registered, 217 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on June 8, the incidence rate exceeded the number of those, who recovered (394 vs 217).

The number of new cases on June 8 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 7.

Since the very start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,729), Kyiv city (3,523), and Lviv region (2,211).