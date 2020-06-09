subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment
09 June 2020, Tuesday, 13:14 18
Politics 2020-06-09T13:16:49+03:00
Ukrainian news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment

Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, Prosecutor General, indictment, former President, Iryna Venediktova

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, is ready to sign an indictment of former president, Petro Poroshenko, in presence of proper grounds and evidence.

She said this in an exclusive interview for the Ukrainian News Agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Venediktova also said she knew the details of every single case the former president is involved in.

Asked if there are enough grounds now, the prosecutor general noted that for now, an investigation is underway, “however, sooner or later, there is high time to take legal procedural decisions and there will be several of them.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova has not obtained a draft indictment of Poroshenko from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko Prosecutor General indictment former President Iryna Venediktova

Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko
News
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
more news
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
more news
Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment 13:14
IMF Will Consider New Credit Facility Program For Ukraine On Tuesday 13:28
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 5th Day In Row, Down 14.9% To 394, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 44.4% To 13 On June 8 – Public Health Center 13:17
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Kyiv Up 33 To 3,523, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 79 On June 8 – Klitschko 13:25
more news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 7 Regions As At June 9 – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok