Venediktova Ready To Sign Poroshenko’s Indictment

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, is ready to sign an indictment of former president, Petro Poroshenko, in presence of proper grounds and evidence.

She said this in an exclusive interview for the Ukrainian News Agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Venediktova also said she knew the details of every single case the former president is involved in.

Asked if there are enough grounds now, the prosecutor general noted that for now, an investigation is underway, “however, sooner or later, there is high time to take legal procedural decisions and there will be several of them.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova has not obtained a draft indictment of Poroshenko from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).