  • Health Ministry And WHO To Assess Real Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine By ELISA Testing
05 June 2020, Friday, 17:43 7
Politics 2020-06-05T18:00:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry And WHO To Assess Real Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine By ELISA Testing

Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) intend to assess the real number of patients with coronavirus infection in Ukraine by testing for antibodies by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow we will complete the design of the study, which we will conduct together with the staff of the WHO Office in Ukraine, the Kyiv School of Economics, which will allow us to assess the real number of cases in certain territories or in certain occupational risk groups by conducting ELISA testing," he said.

According to him, it is planned to publish the results of the study by September.

Liashko noted that the study will be carried out in preparation for the second wave of the spread of coronavirus infection, which is expected in the autumn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health has approved an algorithm for testing by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for antibodies to coronavirus.

Antibody testing began in late May.

44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
