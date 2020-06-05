Quarantine Relaxation Schedule Could Be Changed In Case Of Serious Worsening Of Epidemic Situation - Presidential Office

Quarantine Relaxation Schedule Could Be Changed In Case Of Serious Worsening Of Epidemic Situation - President

The quarantine relaxation schedule could be changed if the epidemic situation worsens significantly.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following the results of a traditional meeting chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on countering the spread of coronavirus.

"The government is still following the chosen plan of relaxation of restrictive measures, but subject to a serious deterioration in the epidemiological situation, the schedule could be changed," the statement reads.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been growing in Ukraine for the third day in a row.

He emphasized that if this trend continues, the relaxation of quarantine may lead to a worsening of the situation with the incidence rate in the country.

“We need to remind people that frivolity with regard to protective equipment poses great threats during the COVID-19 epidemic. It is difficult to find a balance between returning to normal life and security. The invisible danger is the worst because today you don’t see the point in the mask, but tomorrow the number of patients is growing," Zelenskyy said.

The statement also recalls that starting June 10, the opening of entry/exit checkpoints on the demarcation line is being prepared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 553 over June 3 to 25,964, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over June 3 to 762, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 6% and the number of lethal cases rose by 25% on June 4.