subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Quarantine Relaxation Schedule Could Be Changed In Case Of Serious Worsening Of Epidemic Situation - Presidential Office
05 June 2020, Friday, 17:35 7
Politics 2020-06-05T18:15:31+03:00
Ukrainian news
Quarantine Relaxation Schedule Could Be Changed In Case Of Serious Worsening Of Epidemic Situation - President

Quarantine Relaxation Schedule Could Be Changed In Case Of Serious Worsening Of Epidemic Situation - Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., quarantine strengthening

The quarantine relaxation schedule could be changed if the epidemic situation worsens significantly.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following the results of a traditional meeting chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on countering the spread of coronavirus.

"The government is still following the chosen plan of relaxation of restrictive measures, but subject to a serious deterioration in the epidemiological situation, the schedule could be changed," the statement reads.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been growing in Ukraine for the third day in a row.

He emphasized that if this trend continues, the relaxation of quarantine may lead to a worsening of the situation with the incidence rate in the country.

“We need to remind people that frivolity with regard to protective equipment poses great threats during the COVID-19 epidemic. It is difficult to find a balance between returning to normal life and security. The invisible danger is the worst because today you don’t see the point in the mask, but tomorrow the number of patients is growing," Zelenskyy said.

The statement also recalls that starting June 10, the opening of entry/exit checkpoints on the demarcation line is being prepared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 553 over June 3 to 25,964, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over June 3 to 762, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 6% and the number of lethal cases rose by 25% on June 4.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine. quarantine strengthening

Kyiv Subway Will Restrict Entry To Some Stations T...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, ...
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - ...
Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Qu...
Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Days Growth, Down 6% To 553 On June 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 15 – Health Ministry
News
Arakhamia Admits Nomination Of Woman As Kyiv Mayor Candidate From Servant Of The People 17:45
Health Ministry And WHO To Assess Real Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine By ELISA Testing 17:43
Cooperation With IMF Will Allow Significant Reduction Of Gas Prices For Households – Finance Minister Marchenko 17:40
International Reserves Down 1.3% In May To USD 25.4 Billion 17:38
Quarantine Relaxation Schedule Could Be Changed In Case Of Serious Worsening Of Epidemic Situation - Presidential Office 17:35
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign 10:31
Court ruling confirms illegality of Bakhmatyuk's arrest in absentia, – media 08:59
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development 17:32
more news
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Participate In Investigative Experiments And Polygraph - Avakov 13:45
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding 17:35
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
more news
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Region Served With Suspicion, 31 - Arrested, 8 - Under House Arrest - Avakov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok